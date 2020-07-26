Lagos assembly staff storm Yaba isolation centre for test

Staff of Lagos state House of Assembly, Sunday stormed the Yaba isolation and treatment centre for COVID-19 test following the speaker’s directive that everyone should know his status.

The staff members, aides and journalists covering the House were led to the Infectious Diseases Hospital-turned isolation centre at the early hour of Sunday by the chairman House Committee on Health Services, Akeem Shokunle, representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency I.

Speaking with newsmen at the isolation and treatment center, Shokunle said it was not enough to observe all the protocols recommended by WHO, NCDC and other medical experts, it had also become necessary for everyone to know his or her status.

“You will recall that the speaker of the House, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa asked us all to go for testing, the House in its wisdom also decided to extend it to the staff members and aides alike.

“So nobody would have any excuse for not doing the test. We organised the test on two or three occasions within the assembly complex for both lawmakers and staff. I still have to mobilise down here those who missed the test on those occasions,” he said.

A medical practitioner who addressed the staff while waiting to be tested, Dr. Mutiu said they should continue to observe the safety precautions recommended by the medical experts even after getting their results and they test negative for the virus.

His said: “Unlike before that, it took longer period. Your results should be out between 5 to 7 days and this will be sent to your WhatsApp number in PDF format. That is why we asked you to ensure you leave with us your correct information, although, you can always come back here for hard copy of your result if you need it.”