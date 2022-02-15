Lagos assembly tasks Sanwo-Olu on projects completion

The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and his colleagues Tuesday commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his efforts to complete the state’s rail projects.

The lawmakers also praised the governor for also expanding transportation through the waterways.

They said the completion of the projects would ensure a substantial reduction in gridlocks across the state.

Speaker Obasa, who presided over the sitting, said the governor deserved commendation just as he expressed optimism that the rail projects would be completed by the administration.

“Traffic has become something else and people complain always. The projects are, thus, aimed at relieving people of the harrowing experiences they face on the roads.

“The governor, therefore, deserves commendation,” the speaker said while noting the importance of Opebi-Ojota bridge project that is to be embarked upon by the government.

“This is what our people deserve and we are encouraging the governor to do more, particularly on this rail line issue.

“We have been on this matter since the Jakande era. We wish he becomes the ‘lucky boy’ that would see to the completion of the rail projects,” Obasa added.