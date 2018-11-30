Lagos Assembly wants contractors’ mobilisation fees increased to 40%

The Lagos State House of Assembly has said that 20 per cent advance payment for public procurement activities can no long work if quick delivery of projects would be achieved.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said this at a public hearing on a bill seeking to amend the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency Law, organised by the House yesterday at Lateef Jakande Hall, Assembly Complex.

The meeting was organised by the House Committee on Finance, led by Yinka Ogundimu,representing Agege Constituency II.

Obasa said the review was aimed at making the law more functional and ensure that people-oriented projects were delivered speedily in good quality.

The speaker, who was represented by his deputy, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, said that procurement was all about accountability, probity as well asreduction of corruption.

He said the house wanted to work for the people of Lagos by having a procurement law that would serve the people and ensure speedy delivery of infrastructural projects.

“There are projects that require speedy completion. The delivery of government projects within reasonable time is key to the house.

“Our people desire services as early as possible. There are projects the government wants to finish in time, 20 percent (advance payment) cannot work again and the law has to be dynamic.

“We will ensure increase in the mobilisation fee for projects. The job cannot be completed in time with 20 per cent mobilisation. We cannot forget that our people need to do jobs and their capacity is limited.

“Government money should be accounted for and should also be used for what it is meant for. We want procurement in Lagos to be seamless andwork for the people,” he said.

Speaking on the bill, the majority leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade, noted that the existing law has 82 sections, and the House saw some sections that required to be changed to meet with the present reality.

According to him, the House has identified 10 laws of the state to be reviewed to give Lagosians cleaner and more functional laws for the benefit of the people.

He said the amendment affected section 4, which dealt with appointment of the Board by the Governor, subject to the confirmation of theHouse, to have best hands.

Mr Agunbiade said the amendment also included a new section 5 which states that: “The Chairman and members of the board shall hold office for a term of three years and may be reappointed for a further term of three years only.”

The proposed amendment also affects sections 18, 19, 31, 32, 33 and 63 of the Principal Law which deleted 20 per cent of advanced payment,replaced by 40 per cent considering the present reality.‎

