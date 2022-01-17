Lagos bans plastics, pet bottles among LASEPA’s staff

The Lagos State Government has formally banned the use of plastic and pet bottles among staff of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

This is just as it expressed concerns over its uncontrolled use by residents and its negative effect on the environment.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mrs. Belinda Odeneye, who disclosed this said increasing rate of single-use plastics, pet bottles, polythene and other non-biodegradable items by Lagos residents posed a great threat to the State. She stressed that there is an urgent need to reverse the trend through the use of reusable plastics or biodegradable materials.

She said all hands must be on deck to guarantee quality health for the citizenry and a drastic reduction in avoidable loss of lives caused by polluted environment.

Odeneye appreciated LASEPA for championing advocacy on reusable plastics and for setting the pace on environmental sustainability, noting that the initiative should be emulated by other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

She also reiterated the ministry’s alignment with the advocacy by LASEPA on reusable plastic, adding that some measures had been taken in the past to curb single-use plastics in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, therefore, advised residents to be mindful of the health implications of their actions on the environment, saying that all unhealthy environmental behaviour has a vicious cycle effect on the lives of every resident.

On her part, LASEPA General Manager, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, said that the agency is leading the way with the formal ban on single-use plastics, pet bottles, polythene and other non-biodegradable items among members of staff to aid environmental protection.

She added that the agency is experimenting with the ban before making recommendations to other MDAs to embrace the advocacy on reusable items and the ban on single-use plastic items.

Fasawe said: “I will be handing over some dispensers as well as some reusable items to all the departments and units as my personal contribution to this campaign on the ban of single-use plastics by all staff of LASEPA.

“Beyond giving out these items, the long term goal is to ensure compliance by all the staff of this agency because I want the ban on these items to be effective and the staff to become advocates of this initiative in their various residences and communities,” she stated.

On what resident should expect from LASEPA in the new year, Fasawe disclosed that the agency would be focusing on air quality in the state in order to limit the effect of polluted air, which is currently affecting vulnerable age groups, particularly the elderly and babies.