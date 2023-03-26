Lagos-based journalist felicitates with Niger governor-elect

A Lagos-based Journalist, Mr. Biodun Oladejo, has congratulated the Niger State governor-elect, Hon. Umar Bago, on his victory at the just concluded governorship polls in the state, saying that his victory is well-deserved.

Oladejo, who is the Publisher of Legend Magazine, and also an international Tourism and Travel expert in a statement, said Bago’s emergence is a new dawn in Niger State.

The journalist said though he is not a Nigerite, he was born and brought up in the state, and his knowledge about Bago is that of a superlative and development oriented-leader, who according to him, is a good example of a politician from a humble background, who is capable of translating the state’s economy into prosperity.

Oladejo emphasised that Bago’s experience as a banker, and a Senior ranking member of the Federal House of Representatives had prepared him for the new role of governing the state, and described him as a good manager of people and resources.

While assuring the people of the state that his tenure would usher in more development in the state, he called for unalloyed support to enable him to take the state to an enviable height.

He stated further that Bago as a member of the National Assembly appointed a Yoruba man from Offa, Kwara State as one of his senior legislative aides.

This, he said, was an unusual feat, which attests to his personality as a de-tribalized leader, who believes in the unity of Nigeria.

Oladejo, however, urged the governor-elect to continue with his de-tribalise posture and give more opportunities to non-indigenes of the state, who have been with him for years, and who share in his vision for the new Niger State.



Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

