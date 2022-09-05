Lagos building collapse: Commissioner resigns, death toll hits 5 

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, has resigned, state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, disclosed in a Twitter post, Monday.

The news of his resignation came barely a day after the building collapse at Palace Estate, Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lagos on Sunday.

Mr Omotosho said the resignation is a “prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies.”

“Governor @jidesanwoolu thanks the Commissioner for his services to the state and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

“The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are,” he said.

Meanwhile,five persons have been confirmed dead in the building that collapsed at the Oba Idowu, Oniru Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Since the collapse of the building Sunday, emergency workers and security operatives had been deployed to the site to rescue the trapped victims.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, gave the update while addressing journalists on Monday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “The agency alongside other first responders has been working for over 24 hours at the above 7-storey building which collapsed yesterday,” he said in an update on the collapsed building.

“Another three bodies have been extricated from the rubble bringing the fatalities to five. The painstaking process is ongoing. Further updates to follow,” he added.

