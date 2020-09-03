Lagos bye-election: Obafemi emerges APC Kosofe II state constituency candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Saheed Obafemi as its candidate for the forthcoming Kosofe Constituency 11 bye-election into Lagos State House of Assembly.

Abubakar Masari, representative of APC National Working Committee, announced Obafemi’s candidacy after the primaries at Kosofe Local Government Secretariat, Lagos, Thursday.

Announcing the result, he said: “I, Abubakar Masari, having certified the process through election and was unopposed, and having won from the wards.

“Saheed Obafemi, being the only APC aspirant, has polled 34,012 votes. I hereby declare Saheed Obafemi winner and returned elected,” he said.

Recall that the bye-election is meant to replace late Tunde Braimoh, who until his death, was a member representing Kosofe Constituency II at the Lagos House of Assembly.

Braimoh died on July 10, at the age of 60, after a brief illness, was the chairman, Committee on Information, Strategy and Security of the house.

Speaking on his victory, Obafemi, who was the APC Lagos State Assistant Secretary, urged the electorate to come out en masse to vote for him.

“I have the capacity, understanding and rudiments in solving the challenges of Kosofe Constituency 11.

“I will serve the interest of the electorate if voted into power and advocate for better health and environmental challenges, among others,” he said.