Lagos commissioner decries rate of illegal building in the state

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako has decried the spate of unapproved and illegal building construction going on in Pinnock Estate in the Osapa London axis of Lekki as he directed the sealing of 42 buildings, some of which are already in use in and around the estate.

Salako stated during an enforcement operation in the area on Wednesday that it was unacceptable that most buildings in the estate were being constructed without approval while some fake Planning Permits were also discovered in the estate.

He said further that no effort would be spared to unravel the cartel behind fake approvals and ensure their prosecution in line with the extant laws and urged owners of property sealed to come forth with the Planning Permit authorizing their building construction.

It was expected of property owners in the estate and other areas in the State to always be law abiding and display a good sense of patriotism by respecting the building codes of Lagos State, he added.

“It is by doing so that we all can join the vanguard for the protection of life and property” he said.