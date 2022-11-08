Lagos: Court convicts ‘fugitive’ drug dealer in absentia 







Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Lagos Federal High Court, Tuesday, convicted a drug dealer, Musa Abdul, in absentia.



Justice Lewis-Allagoa also issued a bench warrant against him.



The drug dealer was arraigned before the court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count-charge of unlawful exportation of 117 grams of cocaine, sometimes in February 2022.



During his trial, the prosecutor, Mr. Abu Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant was arrested with the banned drug, on January 8, 2021, during the outward clearance of Cargo to India at SACHO Export Shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos



Abu told the court that the offence contravened Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.



The convict had denied the allegation, and was admitted to bail in various terms and conditions.



However, midway into the trial, the convict was nowhere to be found till the closing of the prosecution’s case against him.



Upon conclusion of prosecution’s case, the prosecutor asked the court for an order foreclosing the defendant, due to his failure to defend the charge against him.



At the resumed hearing of the matter, the prosecutor, Mr. Abu, while citing authorities, asked the court to convict the defendant accordingly.



The prosecutor also urged the court to make a consequential order, declaring the convict wanted.



Justice Lewis-Allagoa in his judgment upheld the prosecutor’s request and convicted the defendant and declared him wanted.



Share this:

Tweet



Telegram

Print

Email

WhatsApp

