Lagos CP assures traders, others of adequate security

The Commissioner of Police for Lagos state, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has assured traders at the Ladipo Auto Market, Mushin, and other markets in the state of adequate security.

Owohunwa made the promise, Friday, when he met with the leadership of the market, led by the President General, Mr Jude Nwankwo, following the Lagos market murder and arson.

Blueprint Weekend reports that goods worth millions of naira was destroyed when yet to be identified arsonists invaded and set fire on the Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Market, in the Olodi-Apapa area.

The CP said more uniform and plain clothes officers have been deployed to the market and others in the state to forestall reoccurrence of such incident.

He urged them to be peaceful and law abiding, and not take laws into their hands, adding that more attention of the command has now be drawn to the market places in the state.

The police boss urged the traders to always give timely and useful information about strange movements and gatherings to the police.

Responding on behalf of the traders, the President General of the Market, Mr Jude Nwankwo, appreciated the CP for the visit.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

