Lagos CP reads riot act to hoteliers over criminals, COVID-19 protocols

Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has warned hoteliers across the state against violation of COVID-19 protocols and aiding or abetting criminals.

He gave the warning on Wednesday, during a meeting on safety of the state with all hoteliers in Lagos at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja

The CP vowed to close down any hotel caught in the web of gross violation of COVID-19 protocols, aiding or abetting criminals, negligence that might lead to death of customers.

He pointed out that the command has recorded cases of drowning and sudden and unnatural deaths in some hotels as a result of negligence on the part of hotel owners and managers.

Hakeem Odumosu condemned this and admonished them to brace up and do the needful by assisting the police in providing adequate security for lives and property of Lagosians.

The police boss charged the hoteliers to operate according to the provisions of the law and avoid violating customers’ rights in all spheres.

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Lagos state, DCP Ahmed Kontangora, who accompanied the police boss, rolled out some recorded cases of drowning, sudden and unnatural death and other crimes committed in some hotels across the state.

He listed guidelines with which they are expected to operate and urged them to adjust or else be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The hoteliers were led to the meeting by the President of the Lagos Hoteliers Association, Prince Adekunle Akilo.