Lagos deploys more boats to cushion effect of okada ban

The fresh ban imposed on operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly called okada, in six Local Governments and nine local council development areas of Lagos State by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, took effect yesterday.

This is even as the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) said it has deployed more boats and increased daily operational trips at terminals and jetties located within areas in the state where activities of commercial motorcyclists have been banned.

Sanwo-Olu announced the ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles on May 18, 2022 during a meeting with the state Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers at the State House in Alausa.

Effective from June 1, 2022, the governor directed security operatives to enforce the ban in Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa local government areas of the state.

To cushion the effect of the ban on the citizens, LAGFERRY spokesman, Akeem Odusina, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said additional boats will be deployed across various terminals and jetties at Badore, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, CMS/Victoria Island, Apapa and Bariga.

“Travelling by water is 100 per cent traffic-free and there are first-mile and last-mile buses available at the terminal/jetty parks to take passengers to their final destination,” Odusina said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

