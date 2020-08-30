Lagos East bye-election: SDP aspirant to reduce youth unemployment

A senatorial aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Lagos East bye election, Idowu Imoleayo Shola, has promised to tackle youth unemployment in the constituency if voted into the red chamber.

Imoleayo, in a statement Sunday by his media aide, Mr. Alademomi Odunayo promised to provide skill acquisition centres for the engagement of unemployed youths within the constituency if elected.

Idowu, a former candidate of the recently deregistered Alliance for Democracy (AD) for Kosofe federal constituency in the last election, assured that he would make judicious use of constituency project funds for the benefit of all.

As the convener of a national political organisation, Grassroots Youths Democratic Forum of Nigeria (GYDFON), he promised never to let down the youth across the five local government areas in the Lagos East senatorial district.

“I am a youth. I have been at the forefront of youth skill development and advancement. As a leader of a national youth organisation, I had contributed and am still contributing my quota to national development.

“This informed my decision to yield to the calls by my people to represent them. Youth, men and women of worth from our five local government areas have approached me to join the contest. I can’t deny them their rights and privileges. I will go to serve them,” he said.

He also stated that he was going to the red chamber to join other senators to make better laws for overall socio economic development of Nigeria, defend the interest of youth by supporting policies and bills that will advance their cause, promote their skills and talents.

”In Lagos east specifically, aside facilitating development to the zone, I will provide skill acquisition centres in all the local government areas for training and engaging youth to become self sufficient and employers of labour,” he said.