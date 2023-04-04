‘Lagos election violence’: Police tell Nigerians what to do against MC Oluomo

As allegations continue to mount against the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Association, Musiliu Akinsaya, popularly known as Mc Oluomo, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has asked anyone with evidence against him, to file a case against him.

A tweep, identified as AjammaS, had alleged that the police failed to protect voters during the election after he asked people to take MC Oluomo’s remark about Igbo in a viral video as a joke and assured them of safety during the election.

AjammaS wrote, “Sir, you are also guilty, if I may say. This is what you said in the TV interview, and I quote. ‘MC Oluomo threat is a joke, let’s take it as a joke until he perfected [sic] the threat. I urge everyone to go out and cast their votes.”

“Now Nigerians heed to your calls and went out to cast their votes and unfortunately you failed to protect them as you promised. They were attacked by MC Oluomo and his boys, some were murdered, brutalised, blinded, some are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals.”

While responding on Tuesday, Adejobi asked the tweep to file an attack case against Oluomo if he had evidence of attacks against him, adding that Oluomo lacks immunity.

“You can take the case of attack up with MC if you have a case or evidence of attacks against him. Many people and lawyers, even the deputy gov of Lagos, have said it severally. He has no immunity, so if you have a case of attack against him, take it up.

“There is no need to pass judgement or do trial on Twitter. Very simple. Many of you just follow others to raise this issue on Twitter.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

