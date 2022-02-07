Lagos executes ‘massive’ projects in Badagry

The Lagos State Government says it is executing different projects in Badagry to open the ancient town to the world and attract investors.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, made this known during an on-the-spot assessment of ongoing and completed projects by the state government on Monday in Badagry.

The special adviser said he was carrying out an on-the-spot assessment of the projects to prepare them for inauguration when the governor visits the town.

Bonu said the essence of the visit was to enable the people to know what the government is doing in the town.

Some of the projects include Aradagun, Ilado, Imeke road construction and construction of a block of 18 classrooms at the State High School, Ibereko.

Others are: Badagry Slave Market Museum located at the Vrekete, Lagos Jetty Project, construction of a structure at Agia Tree, construction of a five-Star Hotel along ASCON road and the construction of Topo, Idale Badagry Market road.

At the site of Aradagun Ilado Imeke road construction, Bonu said the government had completed the first phase of the road from Iworo to Ajido.

According to him, when the ongoing construction is completed, it will serve about eight communities in Badagry; and appealed to the residents at Ajagamibo in Aradagun to cooperate with the construction workers to do their work.

The special adviser also commended the federal government over the ongoing construction of Lagos Badagry Expressway, saying that the contractors are working day and night on the project.

The supervisor of the road project, Mr Ibrahim Lasisi, said construction work would be completed by March.

At the construction of a block of 18 classrooms at State High School, Ibereko, the supervisor of the project said the construction would be completed by March.

The supervisor of the school project, Mr Joseph Avoseh, said it would include a library, toilets, science laboratory and equipment.

Also, speaking on the project, Bonu said the construction was being executed in Oko-Afo, Togri, Ikoga, while two others would be built in Gbaji and Apa in Badagry West LCDA, with renovation of schools ongoing in Badagry town.