Lagos government speaks on abolishing Igbo titles

The Lagos state government has debunked an alleged rumor about abolishing all Eze Ndigbo titles in the state.

This came after the arrest of Eze Ndigbo, Ajao Estate who released a video calling for the invasion of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) into Lagos state on Friday.

Debunking the rumour on Saturday April 1, 2023, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a short statement that the report seems like April fool.

He said, “It seems like April fool. Let’s ignore now.”

