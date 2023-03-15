Lagos governorship election: Jandor slams Bode George, accuses PDP elders of sabotage 



Ahead of the March 18 governorship elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state continues in-fighting as its gubernatorial candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) Wednesday accused leaders of the party of sabotage.

Bode George, a PDP chieftain, during an interview in September 2022 accused Adediran of breaching an agreement on selection of a running-mate.

The PDP chieftain said Adediran flouted the agreement to make Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour his running mate instead of Funke Akindele.

He said Adediran’s decision to pick Akindele, an actress, as running mate forced Rhodes-Vivour to join the Labour Party as its standard bearer for the Lagos governorship election.

He further stated that some PDP elders including, Chief Bucknor Akerele had been sabotaging the party, while pledging support for Labour Party’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

“I was able to clinch the ticket without the support of godfatherism and after, Bode George sold Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to me and I refused because I left APC because of godfatherism. I cannot condone that in PDP.

“This is why he keeps eulogising Rhodes-Vivour, talking about assassination attempts on his life.

“What is happening in Lagos is that I am fighting without any godfather. Chief Bode George is always sabotaging the efforts of PDP candidates in every election cycle,” Jandor noted.

On an alliance with Rhodes-Vivour, he stated that the pending case plaguing the Labour Party over his candidacy has ruled out any chance of such. (Ripples Nigeria)

