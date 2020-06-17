Lagos hospital clears air on death of senator

The First Cardiology Consultant (FCC) Hospital, Ikoyi, Tuesday debunked the rumour that a Nigerian senator, Adebayo Osinowo, died at its facility Monday.

The late Osinowo, popularly called ‘Pepperito’ was a Nigerian Senator who represented the Lagos East Senatorial District. He died Monday from complications from an undisclosed ailment.

Shortly after his demise, news circulated on social media and some news platforms that Osinowo died of COVID-19 infection and was admitted at the First Cardiology Consultant (FCC) Hospital before his death.

In a disclaimer issued by FCC Healthcare Tuesday, it said “Mr Osinowo never stepped into the healthcare facility of FCC nor admitted as a COVID-19 patient.

“It has become fashionable for some unscrupulous reporters, news media and bloggers to ascribe the location of the deaths of any VIP who had COVID-19 to our hospital.

“We wish to go on record that Senator Bayo Osinowo who unfortunately died yesterday, who on social media was claimed to have died at our hospital never stepped into our hospital and has no records here at the First Cardiology Consultant Hospital,” the statement said.

Osinowo, who was a first-term senator, died at age 64.

He has been mourned by government officials including, President Muhammadu Buhari, parliament leaders, Ahmad Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and an APC leader, Bola Tinubu.

The FCC management further said since they got approval as a High Intensity Critical Care facility for COVID-19 patients, “only five patients have died in their facility.”

“Our centre has the most advanced critical care services in Nigeria. We have admitted 28 severely ill people with severe respiratory diseases from COVID-19, and only 5 have died (82% survival). These results are superior to the results from the United Kingdom where they have 60% survival for patients hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit,” the statement read.