Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident: Farouq commiserates with families of victims

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has commiserated with the families of the victims of the Lagos- Ibadan express way accident, which occurred on Friday.

According to the press statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister is saddened by the crash and prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives.

“The Minister also wished the injured receiving medical attention at the hospital quick recovery. While, the National Emergency Management Agency’s Search & Rescue Team (in collaboration with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency & other stakeholders) are responding to the situation, Farouq cautioned all motorists to strictly observe traffic rules and avoid excessive speeding to prevent avoidable accidents on our roads.

“We are all aware that relevant Agencies like the Federal Road Safety Corps and the VIO have been doing a lot in creating awareness on prevention of road accidents. It is equally important that motorists observe traffic rules to minimize road accidents, to save lives and avoid injuries,” the Minister added.