Lagos, Ibadan, others to experience hike in petrol pump price

Lagos and other states in the Southwest region may start to pay more for petrol if the threat by the South West zone of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is carried out.

IPMAN’s Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen while speaking in Abeokuta said it may direct its members in the zone to increase the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (P.M.S), as well as the A.G.O popularly known as Diesel.

He claimed that his members had been unable to obtain supplies of the products from any of the six government-owned depots for the past six months, forcing them to purchase from private depot owners who had continued to take advantage of the situation.

The federal government’s depots in Mosimi, Sagamu, Ogun state, as well as those in Ibadan, Lagos, Ore, Ondo state, and Ilorin, Kwara state capital, had all refused to load any of the Independent Marketers, according to Tajudeen.

According to him, this development has forced his members to begin buying from private depot owners since January 2022.

The IPMAN Zonal Chairman went on to say that because the products were not available at government depots, these private depot owners opted to raise the loading price to between N157 and N158, “minus the transportation cost to our various destinations.

