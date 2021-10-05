Lagos Legends dazzle football fans at reunion game





Last week Sunday would go into one of the exciting pages in the annals of football in Lagos, and Nigeria, in general.

It was an epochal reunion of retired footballers who once plied their trades for clubs in Lagos, and also representing Nigeria in various categories of age- grade football.

Over 150 retired footballers, ex- Nigeria international players and coaches stormed the Digital Bridge Institute, formerly known as Nitel training ground, Oshodi, Lagos for the event, initiated by former Nigeria international player, Engr. Waidi Akanni.

It was a thoroughly exciting fiesta with razzmatazz, music and dance at interludes of the equally exciting football matches, that featured four teams namely, Team SP, Team Remix, Team 36 Lion/Destiny Boys, and the eventual winners of the giant trophy, Team Okorie.

In one of the features of the day, the sum N50,000, was won by the sponsor and captain of Team SP, Seun who succeeded in hitting the net in a one-off mini- post penalty shoot-out, from over 60 metres.

Individual cash prizes of N25,000 each were won by Kelvin Etemike( MVP/Highest Goals Scorer); Shobande (Best Keeper) and Team Remix ( Fair Play Award).

Speaking during the event, the convener, Waidi Akanni, who was a former Lagos State FA Chairman, was full of gratitude to God for the success of the event. He also thanked the donors and praised the ex-footballers who turned up to make the maiden edition, a huge success.

“I am truly thankful to God for making it possible for us to have a successful event. I also say thank you to all the supporters, sponsors, home and diaspora for the success of this event. I pray that God continue to protect and bless us all,” he remarked.



“The contributions of the organising committee that included Monday Kanu, Monday Onyechi, Akeem Ishola, as well as, the media and others, was immense and immesurable,” he added..

The event which was beamed live online to over 3 million people by VFCTV and SME, was also witnessed by top dignitaries and politicians including, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun, Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor and Hon. Tajudeen Ajide, former Chairman, Surulere local government..

Others include, Prince Ifalade Oyekan, General Manager, Lagos State Neighbourhood Agency, Veteran sports journalists, Segun Adenuga and Yomi Opakunle. As well as ex-Nigeria internationals, Friday Elaho, Fatai Amoo, Henry Nwosu, MON, and Joseph Dosu, MON..It was also attended by the Chairman and PRO of Football Intermediaries Association of Nigeria (FIAN), Ayodele Thomas and Kevin Irikefe, respectively.