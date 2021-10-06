Lagos Legends re-union: Eshinlokun, Osiyemi, Vandrezzer, others promise support to make next edition bigger

Basking in the euphoria of the successful of maiden edition of the reunion football fiesta that brought together over 300 ex-footballers, both home and diaspora, the leadership of Lagos Legends Club, have announced its immediate preparations for the next edition, even as it has secured sponsorship supports from notable Nigerians.

In a statement made available by the converner of LLC and initiator of the laudable project, Engr. Waidi Akanni, it disclosed that some eminent Nigerians and corporate organisations, including Deputy Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun, President of VFC Media- SME Joe Udofia, as well as, a member of LLC, Seun Osiyemi have made affirmative plans to support the next edition.

“We are glad to announce that Lagos Legends Club have received affirmative assurances of supports from the likes of the distinguished politician and legislator, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, as well as, the President of VFC Media-SME, Mr. Joe Udofia.



“The essence of the annual reunion football fiesta is to evoke fond memories of the playing days of these retired footballers. It is to also provide them with the opportunities to reunite, reconnect and celebrate themselves while they are still alive,” Akanni, a former Super Eagles midfielder explained.



“On behalf of LLC, I make bold to state that with more encouragement and financial supports, we shall improve upon the success of this maiden edition and make the next one, better and bigger, in all of its ramifications,” Akanni, who was also a former Lagos State FA Chairman, enthused confidently.

