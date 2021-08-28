Lagos Legends set to stage reunion football giesta

A group of retired footballers and ex-Nigeria internationals who once plied their trades in Lagos under the aegis Lagos Legends Club have announced plans to stage a football fiesta aimed at reuniting the retired footballers, home and diaspora.

In a statement signed by a top member of the LLC, Monday Kanu, the coming together of former football colleagues tagged, ‘ LLC Reunion Fiesta’, would feature 3 teams namely Team SP, sponsored by Seun Osiyemi; Team Remix,sponsored by Remi Adebayo and Team 36Lion/Destiny Boys, jointly sponsored by Hajji Gafar Liameed and late Debo Ogunade.

Former Nigeria internationals Taiwo Oloyede and Dosu Joseph have been appointed as technical heads for the teams.

In the words of the convener of LLC, Waidi Akanni, the football fiesta is aimed at evoking fond memories amongst these retired footballers, as well as, encourage better bonding, reigniting friendships, creating business opportunities and grow Goodwill networks.

” LLC is about recreating relationships, friendships and growing networks for mutual benefits among the retired footballers.

” We shall be using the event also to celebrate Nigeria’s independence anniversary.

” This soccer fiesta, would help to evoke sweet and fond memories from our playing days. It promises to be fun filled with sweet football, music, food and drinks on the day,” Akanni, who is CEO of Match International, the facilitators of the event and I.

The soccer fiesta which is slated to hold October 3, 2021, at Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, Lagos, is expected to feature former football stars like Tunde Disu, Tajudeen Disu, Mathias Enebeli, Azuka Harbour, Godwin Obiyan, Fatai Amoo, Lukman Oshun and many others, coming from Europe and the Americas.