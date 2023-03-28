Lagos market inferno: NEMA confirms 1 dead, 7 injured, 4 arrested





One person has reportedly died, seven were injured while four were arrested in the fire outbreak of a popular topmost floor of Balogun market, Lagos.



It was also reported that over 580 shops were confirmed razed down during the inferno, Tuesday. Properties and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in the state.



The market which was said to be located at Lagos Island has been constantly razed without any traces to the cause of the incident in the area.



Our correspondent learnt that the fire incident occurred at a section of the topmost five-storey building of the popular Balogun market.

It was also learnt that several fire service trucks were on ground but access to buildings was difficult because of the nature of the area. Traders seen struggling to remove wares were also hindering fire service efforts.



In reaction by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that Balogun Market fire is not a major incident and no casualties and no life lost.



The NEMA said the reported fire outbreak at Balogun market early Tuesday was not a major incident.



There was prompt response of officers of the Lagos State Fire Rescue Services and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEPA) saved the day as a fire outbreak at Plaza 32, Balogun Market, Lagos Island, was contained and its destructive spread mitigated.



Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, coordinator, South West office, NEMA, said the fire outbreak occurred early Tuesday on the last floor of the multi-storey commercial building.



