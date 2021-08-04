Lagos monarchs lock horns over education varsity take off site

Two traditional rulers, Oloto of Awori Kingdom, HRM Oba Dr Josiah Olanrewaju and Alara of Ilara, HRM Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo, Tuesday, disagreed over the take off site for the proposed University of Education, Lagos (UNEDLAG).

The disagreement occurred during a public hearing organised by the Lagos state House of Assembly Committee on Education (Tertiary) at the Pavilion, Alausa, Ikeja.

The hearing was on “A bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the University of Education, Lagos (UNEDLAG) and for connected purposes.” aimed at converting the present Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) Otto/Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Noforija, Epe, to a university.

Stakeholders at the event had alluded to the growing demand for university education as against the drop for other tertiary education in the country.

In his submission, Oba Folarin argued that with the large expanse of land available in Epe, the take off site for the university should be stationed in Epe .

The royal father also noted that the proximity of University of Lagos (LASU) to AOCOED would have considerable impact on traffic along the LASU-Ojo corridor.

“Today, history is being made. I am speaking on behalf of all royal fathers in Epe division. The proposed university is deepening the third pillar of the THEMES agenda of the state governor. Education is the best legacy we can bequeath to our children”, Oba Ogunsanwo said.

However, the Oloto of Awori, Oba Olanrewaju cautioned the state government not to dabble into unnecessary controversy, saying the Badagry division had been clamouring for the upgrade of AOCOED for over twenty years.