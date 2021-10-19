Lagos: My emergence in line with APC constitution, Tugbobo insists

Factional chairman of the Lagos state All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Beatrice Omotayo Tugbobo, has stated that the congress through which she emerged was conducted in line with the party’s constitution.

According to Tugbobo in a telephone conversation with Blueprint, the party constitution stipulates that the congress can be held by consensus arrangement or election.

She said, “According to the constitution of APC, you can conduct your congresses whether by consensus or by voting and the agreement from the national headquarters of APC constitutionally is that we hold our congresses in a consensus manner.

“She noted that other factions also held their congresses elsewhere, yet AMCO, the group controlled by former governor Akinwumi Ambode, held our own at the Baptist Academy, Obakoro.”

Tugbobo, while speaking on the factions rocking the party, observed that potentials in APC were being jettisoned.

She pointed out that some people had been elected into offices four to five times, adding it was left for leaders of the party to sit down and address the germane issue.

“That’s left for the party leaders to decide upon,” she said.

She, however, said the party in the state would break but would become stronger, maintaining that they were the real APC.

Also speaking, Barrister Wasiu Adeyemi Sulaimon, who emerged the state legal adviser of the faction, maintained that he remained an APC chieftain, noting that factionalisation within the party was not limited to Lagos alone, but across the states of the federation.

“I belong to APC, that’s one. Inside APC, not only in Lagos, but across Nigeria, we have factions and it happens everywhere, and it also happened in the past republic.

“We shouldn’t shy away from it, at the appropriate time, the leaders of the party will sit down and know how to resolve.

“So it’s a fight, it’s not a do or die affair. If you are in a faction, you must first of all belong to a political party,” he said.