Lagos names housing estate after Kanu

The Lagos state government Wednesday named the LagosHoms, Gbagada, after former Lagos state administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the pronouncement at `A Day of Tributes in Honour of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu’, organised by the Lagos state government at Ikeja.

Kanu, who died on January 13 at 78, will be buried on October 16 in his home state, Abia.

The late Kanu was appointed the former military administrator of Imo in 1976 and Lagos from 1977 to 1978.

“It is, therefore, my honour and very rare privilege that for us to be able to fully immortalise him, that I will be naming one of our brand new estates in Gbagada after him.

“It will be called Ndubuisi Kanu Housing Estate. The estate will be commissioned before the end of this year. It is right in the centre of the city.

“It is to demonstrate and to tell to our people that though our tribes may differ, in unity, we are one nation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said the deceased was a visionary and courageous governor of Lagos state, who led a remarkable life, starting from humble beginnings in Ovim village, in today’s Abia.

He said Kanu, in his service as military governor of Lagos state between 1977 and 1978, was one of those who laid the foundation of modern Lagos.

He stated further that the deceased’s successors were proud to inherit and build upon the foundation laid by the deceased for modern Lagos when he was the state governor.

“Post-retirement, he commenced a new phase of his life as a champion of democracy and a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO),” Sanwo-Olu said.