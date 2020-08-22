Lagos, NEPZA partner on FTZ, economic growth

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) of the State’s preparedness to collaborate with the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA)

to position the Free Trade Zone scheme to drive economic growth through private enterprises.

According to a press statement issued by the Authority’s head of corporate communications, Martins Odeh, Sanwo-Olu said this Thursday when NEPZA’s managing director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, paid him a courtesy visit in Lagos.

The statement indicated that the governor said: “What you see around the world is that many countries have been able to turn their free trade zones into a catalyst for export and development. It is only when those kinds of things happen that you can see the real

growth of the economy attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and creating a competitive environment.

“Lekki Free Trade zone is the biggest in the country and for us it has come into reality. We are indeed happy in term of investment that is coming there and those that would still be attracted to the space. We are going to partner with Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority to build a good platform for foreign businesses and international direct foreign access to come to this environment and the country and our people would be the direct beneficiaries of those investments.”

He said further that: “I think it will be a big shame for all of us in our own time if we cannot double or triple what we met on the ground. We need to improve on what we met and take it bigger and higher. We need to have a zone that is alive that people can see real genuine opportunities and will not constitute a problem to the wheel of progress.

“Lagos is indeed ready to collaborate with Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority to create a platform where businesses can thrive in the country because it is a critical authority and an intervention agency that can take this country forward.”

Earlier, the NEPZA boss said the Authority had conspicuous presence in the state, adding that 14 out of 42 free zones in the country were located in Lagos.

“We truly need to work together to get it right. Free zones concept should be supported by government. We are very positive that the collaboration between the agency and Lagos state government will be helpful to both the state and the country,” he said.

