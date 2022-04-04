Lagos: Okada/Agbero clash claims one, motorcycle burnt 











At least one person has been reportedly killed when a Hausa okada rider clashed with an agbero in Ipaja area of Lagos under Mosan-Okunola local council development area.





Though what led to the incident was still unclear at the time of filing this report, eyewitness told Blueprint that the incident began on Sunday night when a Hausa okada rider allegedly stabbed a Yoruba union member to death over an argument on union levy.





The killing of the union member, however, snowballed into an ethnic crisis between the Hausa and the Yoruba in the area on Monday morning.





In less than two hours of the crisis, friends of the murdered union member mobilized, chanting war songs and brandishing cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.





While the other Okada riders abandoned their machines and fled, the prompt intervention of the police stopped what could have led to further bloodshed.





When contacted, leader of the Hausa community in Ipaja, Alhaji Yinusa said the conflict has no ethic colouration whatsoever, but a mere misunderstanding between one Hausa Okada rider and a ticketing staff of the union over how much should be paid as dues.





While confirming the death of one person, Alhaji Yinusa disclosed that the whereabouts of the Okada rider who stabbed the union member to death was still unknown, but steps were being taken to arrest and hand him over to the police for proper investigation.





“The issue is currently under control. It was a minor struggle that had snowballed into a serious crisis,” he added.