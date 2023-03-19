Lagos PDP condemns conduct of 2023 governorship, assembly elections 





The Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the spate of violence and attacks that trailed the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, which took place Saturday, March 18, 2023.



The party in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Hakeem Amode, said the party agents and its members witnessed some of the violence and attacks in many areas of Lagos state, including Apapa, Ajegunle, Okota, Isolo, Oshodi, and others.



It noted that such action is unbecoming of a metropolitan state such as Lagos, where things were expected to be done in conformity with democratic norms.



“We find it appalling that hoodlums, many of whom are said to be working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were behind the violence that was witnessed at several polling units across the state, which disrupted the electoral process.



“This is quite surprising as the APC is a signatory to the peace accord that preceded the election.



“One wonders why the APC and its agents resorted to violence despite the claims that they have worked hard and would naturally win the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.”



The PDP stated that what took place in Lagos State on Saturday was not an election, but a mockery of democracy.

