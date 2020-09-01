Lagos PDP vows to win bye-elections

The Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to win the forthcoming bye-elections soon to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The bye-elections will be conducted in Lagos Senatorial District and Kosofe state constituency to fill the vacancies caused by the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo and Hon Tunde Braimah respectively.

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Taofik Gani, said it has resolved on taking up the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) vote for vote and strategy for strategy in future elections.

Gani said the inadequacies of the APC administration in the state will be the winning strategy of the PDP in future elections. He claimed that his party had offered many suggestions to the governor on good governance privately and openly but they were ignored.

He assured the aspirants jostling for party tickets for the bye-elections that there would be level playing ground for all and admonished them to accept the results of the screening and primaries in the spirit of sportsmanship.

According to the Publicity Secretary, “the Lagos PDP is resolute as a united party to winning the bye-elections in the state. He congratulated the newly appointed PDP Southwest Caretaker Committee and expressed confidence in the committee to steer the geo-political zone to electoral victories.