Lagos: Police, army form joint patrol to check lawless personnel 

The police command in Lagos state and the 9th Brigade of the Nigerian Army have formed a joint patrol taskforce to check their personnel lawlessness, particularly, traffic law contravention in the state.

The agreement was reached Tuesday during the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa’s visit to the Commander of the 9th Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ikeja Cantonment, Brig.-Gen. I.E. Akpaumontia.

The two security chiefs agreed that their personnel must conduct themselves as responsible and respected agencies in Lagos state.

They agreed that the joint taskforce -Army and Police will go out together and arrest any service person contravening the traffic laws, such as driving one way or against traffic, driving on BRT Lanes in Lagos state.

The security chiefs noted that if it turns out to be police personnel found contravening the traffic laws, the police in the team will take over the person for disciplinary actions, same will happen if the fellow turned out to be army personnel.

They are of the view that by having the joint taskforce, there will be no argument or resistance by any service of not treating their members well.

Owohunwa, who led some of his management members to the General’s office discussed other issues that always cause friction between the two services

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

