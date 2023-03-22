Lagos: Police parade 19 electoral offenders with PVC’s, ballot boxes 

Lagos state police command Tuesday said six out of 19 persons arrested during the gubernatorial election would be prosecuted for alleged electoral offences.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this Tuesday in Lagos, while parading the suspects and others at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti, Yaba.

Hundeyin said the suspects arrested were involved in 21 cases which includes attack on INEC officials, vandalism and ballot box snatching.

Others are, possession of fake INEC ID card, conduct likely to cause breach of the peace, assault occasioning harm and illegal possession of fire arms.

He said four of the suspects would be prosecuted by INEC, while two found with arms and involved in other criminal acts would be prosecuted by the police.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

