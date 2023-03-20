Lagos: Police recover arms, ammunition, sensitive materials

Lagos state Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa has said the command recovered arms, ammunition and sensitive materials.

The CP who briefed journalists after the tour of some flash points in the state, said many people were arrested.

Owohunwa however said he could not give full detail, adding that by Sunday, more information would be made available to the public.

There were some cross party electoral offences and other forms of security breaches from across political and ethnic groups.

“In areas where we had ballot box snatchers, we were able to recover them, there were other recovery in terms of weapons and other sensitive materials of Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) were recovered.

“I will advise we should not be engaged in ethnic profiling. We just returned from a polling unit now and a woman I interacted with was complaining. It was her ethnic group that also countered her. In that case we should be careful not to allow ethnic politics push us into war. The violence that occurred was across party and ethnic.

“We should not engage in ethnic profiling. It will not pay us. Where there are security breaches, those arrested were arrested along ethnic lines. We should all prevent ethnic profiling. We are not complicit, we are professional, we have not seen a video where police are working for a particular political party.”

During the CP tour of some collection centres at Surulere and Oworoshonki area, some voters complained about the activities of political thugs forcing people to vote a particular party and force them to show their ballot papers.

