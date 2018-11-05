Lagos schools shine as curtains fall on SON essay competition

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Adebule has commended the innovation by Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in its effort to inculcate the values of standardisation into secondary school students through essay competition.

Adebule handed down the commendation at the just concluded 2018 World Standards Day celebration in Nigeria, put together by SON in collaboration with Dansol High School, Ikeja Lagos.

The event also hosted a prize and award giving day to deserving schools in Lagos state, tagged “International Standards and the 4th Industrial Revolution”.

According to her, the initiative would go a long way in ensuring that the values translate to the society as children are being challenged to become solution providers, guided by standards.

Adebule was represented by Mr. Olatunde Isaac, President, Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Lagos chapter.

Also, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma submitted that there was no better time to stimulate children into imbibing the values of standards and quality.

According to him, the future of children was limitless, especially in relation to technological advancement and its impact on the society.

He further said, “It is only through the values of standards and quality that children would excel as the future generation”.

Represented by the Director in the DG’s Office, Barrister Richard Agu, the SON Chief Executive stated that his organisation chose to break away from tradition of the past years to promote standards from the cradle, by challenging secondary school students to write essays on topical issues bedevilling their community and enumerating ways of solving these problems using innovative technology.

Aboloma explained that only seven of the initial twenty schools invited qualified, based on laid down criteria after submission of essays to win this year’s prizes in the keenly contested competition where only four schools made it to the top.

The first prize of Tab S4, 32” TV, plaque and cash went to Canterbury International High School for a presentation on MED Robo-soft on Traffic Management and Anti-corruption.

Grange School Lagos won the second prize of Galaxy Tab, Microwave oven, plaque and cash prize for an essay on Moving from 3D Tech to 4D in the day to day administration of Lagos State.

The 3rd prize of Galaxy tab, LG TV 20”, plaque and cash prize and the 4th prize of DVD and Cash went to Kings College for essays on Smart Waste Management System and Power Production and Internal Standards, respectively.

‎Addressing the students, the Director Standards Development, SON, Mrs. Chinyere Egwuonwu disclosed that Standards have played a pivotal role in making industries virile through the first to the fourth Industrial revolution.

According to Egwuonwu, “In this 4th industrial revolution which involves Artificial intelligence, Robotics and Nano technology, stressing that standard will also play a large role in regulating the industry.

