Lagos seals 15 Ikoyi buildings, warns on illegal construction

The Lagos state government Wednesday sounded a strong warning against fake planning permits and illegal building construction as it sealed up 15 buildings in Bourdillion, Onikoyi and Banana Island in Ikoyi axis of the state for not having planning permits.

Speaking during the special enforcement operation, involving the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Special Operations Team of the Governor’s Office and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, reiterated that obtaining planning permit from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) was a pre-condition for commencing building construction in the state.

He added that every developer must in addition approach LASBCA for stage certification and to certify their building safe, complete and habitable, stating that anything short of this was illegal and unacceptable.

The commissioner expressed grave concern at the attitude of some developers who attempted to cut corners, evade due process and end up procuring fake planning permits.