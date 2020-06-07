Lagos speaker appears before panel over N80m Dubai trip

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudaahiru Obasa Saturday appeared before a nine-man investigative panel to answer questions on corruption allegations against him.

Obasa, while defending himself before a fact finding panel of the house headed by Victor Akande (Ojo Constituency 1) said the corruption allegations against him by SaharaReporters were the handiwork of his enemies.

Responding to questions from members of the committee, Obasa stated that all the allegations made by SaharaReporters in its reports were unfounded.

The Speaker said the vehicles bought for the members of the house and other expenses made by the house were done with the approval of the house and that of the Fund Management Committee (FMU) of the house headed by him.

“We bought Land Cruisers for Principal Officers of the house. The cars we buy for Principal Officers are always higher than those of other members and we followed the due process in the purchase.

“We went through the Public Procurement Agency (PPA) and others and the vehicles were distributed appropriately.

“It was agreed at the parliamentary meetings on about four occasions and the Clerk of the house was the secretary.

“Also, it is not true that my wife collects N10 Million monthly from the house. Anyone who says she does should come with proofs and evidence.

“My approval limit as the speaker of the house is N100 million. Anything above that would have to be approved by the Fund Management Committee. On Prado Jeep that we bought for the members, we followed the due process like we did in that of the Principal Officers,” he said.