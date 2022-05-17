Lagos students appeal for bursary review

The National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) has appealed to government to review the bursary allowance of students to enhance their sustainability.

A release made available in Abuja Tuesday by the national president of the union, Comrade Shasanya Akinola, stated that the union is the apex body of all indigenous Lagos state students both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

He said the union is made up of students from the five divisions of Lagos, 265 local chapters, and about 7.5 million members across the world.

He stated further that the union has been in advocacy and in the vanguard of societal progress, peace and development through constructive agitations, education and actions.

He quoted Warren Bennis as saying:”Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.”

He said: “That is what you have portrayed since your inauguration as the executive governor of Lagos state. You have been able to bring your vision for a better Lagos into reality and we want the good works of your administration to continue till 2027.

“We greatly admire your leadership trait and love for our great state – Lagos.

“It is no doubt that you have continued the landmark works that our father and national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has set in Lagos state.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

