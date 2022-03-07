Lagos SWAN urges FG to immortalise Fabio Lanipekun 

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Lagos Chapter, has urged the Federal Government to immortalize the doyen of Sportscasting in Nigeria, Late Fabio Lanipekun.

The Chairman of the most vibrant chapter of the association, Debo Oshundun stated this in a statement shortly after the demise of the highly revered journalist on Sunday.

According to him, Late Fabio’s feat in sports writing and development in Nigeria deserves all commendations and be accorded all respect.

“He was an hero and should be honoured even in death.

“We appeal to the Federal Government and the Lagos State government to immortalize Late Fabio, just as they did with ace commentators, Ishola Folorunsho and Ernest Okonkwo by naming a section of the Teslim Balogun Stadium after them.”

Despite dropping his pen at the ripe age of 80, Oshundun commended the veteran sport journalist’s contributions saying his advice will be missed in the pen pushing profession.

“Pa Fabio was one of those we run to for advices and now that he’s gone we are going to miss him deeply.

“He left a big shoe that’s very difficult for anybody to step into but we pray for the repose of his soul and also pray for the family at this difficult time,” the Lagos SWAN boss prayed.