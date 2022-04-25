Lagos tasks stakeholders on proper handling of hazardous chemicals

The Lagos State Government through its Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has urged stakeholders in the production and manufacturing sector to ensure proper handling and management of hazardous chemicals.

This, the government said, will prevent further degradation of the environment and other harmful impacts.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ forum, General Manager LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, challenged operators to be professional in the discharge of their duties and also flush out quacks to prevent occupational hazards.

The forum recognised some organisations for best chemical storage facilities, embracing self-regulation and compliance.

Fasawe said hazardous nature of chemicals reinforces the need for proper handling of the substances by all stakeholders.

She advocated routine training to empower them with best practices and also keep them abreast of new ideas and methods applicable in chemical management.

According to the GM, the engagement was designed to complement the agenda of the state government, on health and environment and identify the relationship between a friendly environment and a healthy society.

“Chemicals are good friends if well managed. They can also be the worst enemies if not. Therefore, we must adhere strictly to rules guiding its proper management,” she said.

The LASEPA MD advised stakeholders to collectively fight against pollution by serving as watchdogs against unfriendly activities such as indiscriminate disposal of chemicals and hazardous substances in the State.

She disclosed that LASEPA has a mini plant for appropriate disposal and management of waste chemicals in such a way that it will not have any effect on the environment and charged concerned organisations to liaise with the agency for assistance in the management and disposal of chemical waste.

The agency charged operators to follow the government’s guidelines for approved chemical storage. It added that government frowns at dangerous and unacceptable chemical disposal storage practices, which can cause cancer and some skin-related diseases.

The experts advocated adherence to standard operating guidelines in usage and storage of chemicals, use of Personal Protective Equipment by employees of organisations that deal with chemical-related substances.

Those recognised at the forum include Professor of Chemical Engineering, Obafemi Awolowo University; Dr. Ademola Sonibare, Chairman, Blendtech Limited; Mr. Abimbolu Babatunde, Executive Director, SPRADEV Nigeria; Mr. Leslie Adogame, and Environmental Resources Manager, Adebodun-Toplonu Sewanu.

