Lagos: Tinubu God’s gift to Nigeria – Obasa

The speaker of Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described Nigeria’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as one of God’s gift to Nigeria.

Dr. Obasa in a statement signed on his behalf by his chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, while congratulating Tinubu who clocked 71 Wednesday, said Tinubu is ‘a puzzle too hard to crack’.

He equates him to great men around the world whose stories show great passion and undying love for their countries and citizens.

He said the recent presidential election won by Asiwaju Tinubu was an icing on the cake for the president-elect, who has never shied away from rendering service to God and humanity.

The speaker recalled the sacrifice Tinubu made to take Nigeria back from the military and entrench democracy in the country, noting how difficult it is to find individuals with such level of patriotism.

“For a man whose thought at all times is about salvaging the country from economic and social bondage, victory at the recent polls came at the right time.

“There is no way Nigeria’s political story can be written without Asiwaju featuring prominently as a result of the positive roles he played before the current democratic dispensation and up till this moment.

“We believe that Almighty Allah has a reason for giving him to us in Nigeria, especially at this time of the nation’s journey. We have no doubt in his capacity to deliver. He has done it before,” he said.

