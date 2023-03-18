Lagos: Tinubu wins polling unit for Sanwo-Olu in 2023 governorship election

Nigeria’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has delivered his polling unit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu had voted at polling unit 085, Alausa on Saturday March 18, 2023.

The polling unit result announced by INEC electoral officer, Sanwo-Olu polled 43 votes to defeat Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, who scored five votes.

Jide Adediran of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), scored zero votes, while the candidate of NRM got one vote.

Total number of accredited voters at the polling unit is 50.

See result below

Number of accredited voters: 50

APC-43

LP-5

PDP-0

NRM-1

In another polling unit 052 in Alausa, Sanwo-Olu won by scoring 16 votes, while Rhodes-Vivour got five votes and Jandor, zero vote,

At polling unit 036, Alausa, Sanwo-Olu won by a large margin, polling 97 votes to defeat Rhodes Vivour of Labour Party, who got five votes, while Jandor got two votes.

APC-97

LP-5

PDP-2

Void-1

