Lagos to develop new urban policy

The Lagos state government has disclosed its plan to develop a comprehensive urban development policy to guide the state from 2022 to 2050.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, made this known while addressing town planners on the outlook for the year 2022 at the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Lagos.

He stated that the essence of the policy, which is expected to be operational before the end of the year, is to enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.

He said the ministry plans domestication of the National Building Code; full Automation of the ministry and the relocation of Oko-Baba Sawmill to Agbowa-Ikosi (Agbowa TimberVille).

According to him, the implementation of the green building concept through partnerships with external support agencies, such as the International Finance Corporation(IFC) and the Nigerian Energy Support Programme.

He said planners have responsibilities for a livable, organised and sustainable physical environment and implored them to be guided by the code of ethics in their professional conduct as doing so would enhance the perception of the profession.

He urge everyone to strive to make NITP the harbinger of good tidings for the sake of humanity. Lagos State counts on your support and involvement in the physical planning and urban development process.