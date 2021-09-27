Lagos: US-based Nigerian student donates cash, stationeries to indigent school

A United States of America-based Nigerian student at Connecticut IB Academy (CIBA) in East Hartford, Nneka Obiekwu, has donated books, stationeries and cash gift of $220 to a struggling Jephthah Private School, Agege area of Lagos state.

The gesture, according to Richard Menye, who represented Nneka Obiekwu at the handing over of the items, is part of a project by the Gift of Giving Back Club at the Connecticut IB Academy (CIBA) to raise awareness for the lack of educational resources in many third world countries.

Speaking on the donation, he said, “I am personally vested in all things that pertain to education. Formal education is the first step to creating a brighter future. I believe, like Benjamin Franklin, that an investment in knowledge pays the best interest.

“The gesture is a deliberate effort by Nneka to motivate the students, the teachers and owner of the school in channelling their talent, knowledge towards productive ends, and not be discouraged by lack of funds,” he added.

Also speaking at the presentation, Mrs. Henrietta Menye, an aunt of Nneka, said aside from the cash gift, textbooks, exercise books and other learning materials as well as materials for the teachers were also donated to the school.

Mrs. Menye explained that before embarking on the good gesture, her sons who were cousins of Nneka carried out feasibility studies to know the situation of the school in order to identify the gaps that exist and ensure appropriate channelling and implementation of the resources to achieve their objectives.

She added that the donation facilitated by Nneka Obiekwu after the school’s needs were brought to her attention by her Cousin, Richard Menye, has exposed them to challenges the never knew existed amongst students in some areas as well as ways to proffer solutions to them.

Reacting to the kind gesture, Proprietress of Jephthah School, Mrs. Patricia Obehioye commended Nnenka, Gift of Giving Back Club at the Connecticut IB Academy (CIBA) and the entire team for the support, describing it as a timely intervention.

Mrs. Patricia explained that the cash gift would be used to further give the pupils better education.