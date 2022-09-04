Lagos West: Adeola to train youth, women on entrepreneurship, vocational skills 



Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), has facilitated yet another entrepreneurship and vocational skill acquisition for thousands of youth and women from his senatorial district under the Entrepreneurship / Vocational Training Programme 2022.

A statement issued, Sunday, said the programme started with the collection of application forms at three centres in Ikeja, Amuwo-Odofin and Badagry by eligible candidates to determine eligibility, placement and fairness started on Friday with application form collection closing tomorrow, Monday at all the centres.

He added that in 2021, over 3500 constituents were trained, given equipment and start off grants to practice their newly acquired skills in entrepreneurial development and vocation skills acquisition in Hair Dressing, Make Up & Gele, Phone Repair, Soap Making/Insecticides, Paint Making, Agricultural Value Chain, Interior Decoration, Leather Work & Bag, Barbing, Fashion Designing, Confectionaries and Fish Farming.

Explaining the rationale for the collection of forms for the programme, Senator Adeola stated that such was targeted at making it open to all on “first come, first served” without any discrimination as well as placement of youth and women for choice entrepreneur and vocational skills preferences adding that selection will be done on the basis of indicated interest, aptitude and qualifications as the case may be.

“As usual I want to encourage all interested constituent to avail themselves of these opportunities which fall under my commitment to “teach a man to fish” in these vocational skills programme as well others like training and certification in internationally recognized ICT programme.

“I plead that those that benefitted from last year programme should allow others to benefit by not applying as such application may be disqualify when detected,” he stated.

