Lagosians tired of sourcing governorship candidates from APC – Dosunmu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the 2011 Lagos PDP gubernatorial candidate, Dr Ade Dosunmu, in an interview with TEMITOPE MUSOWO, speaks on the state of infrastructure in Lagos in the last 2023 years, his 2023 governorship ambition, says Lagos residents are tired of sourcing their governorship candidate from one party, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), among other things.

What is your assessment of Lagos in the last 23 years?

Lagos deserves better than what we are having today. Lagos is big enough to be a country on its own. Assuming Lagos is a country, it would be the 5th largest economy in Africa in terms of GPD, yet, look at the state of infrastructure, with the kind of resources available to us in Lagos, this is not where we are supposed to be as the ‘center of excellence.

Lagos annual budget is bigger than that of some ten states in Nigeria put together, this year’s budget it’s over N1.7 trillion, whereas, there are states in Nigeria where their annual budget is less than N100 billion.

When you compare the state of infrastructure in those states considering their little resources with that of Lagos, you know we are not doing well at all in Lagos.

In the last 23 years with all the resources accruing to the state, APC led government has not been able to touch 3000kms out of over 9000kms state roads in Lagos How many years will it take APC to fix the 9000kms of roads?.

Nothing lasts forever, 23 years we have been under the control of a party, from AD to AC to ACN to APC, the same actors coming up in different forms, we can’t source our governorship candidates from the same party and expect different results.

Lagos ought to have gone far ahead from where we are in terms of development, infrastructure, and economic advancement.

We need to be aggressive about the way we improve our infrastructure, we can’t stop the influx of people into Lagos, and we rather need to expand them to take care of the influx so as to address the pressure this brings on our existing infrastructure.

Lagosians are getting tired because there is nothing to show for all years they have been in control, whereas other states are making giant strides in many areas of development.

23 years under APC control, no well thought out policy. Lagos state should be able to give, at least, 1000 Lagos indigents students scholarships in different fields of study, Kwakwaso sponsored 1000 indigents students in Kano.

Is PDP ready to wrestle power from the ruling APC come 2023?

PDP in Lagos has been waxing stronger by the day and is ready to win and rule the state in 2023, considering the alliances.

PDP had grown from strength to strength, 2011 Fashola allegedly won and the total votes garnered from both ends was 2 million, with the introduction of voters cards and all the intrigues that come with the electoral process, in 2015 election, the total votes was 1.4million or more, in 2019 it was less than a million and PDP gave a good fight as the margin were quite close.

APC has been rejected by the people if the votes were anything to go by because they have nothing to show, it has been an abysmal failure all through the several years they held sway.

When they say they win elections, with how many votes? In the last local government elections conducted by the state-funded and controlled LASIEC, there is a particular local government where the chairman emerged with less than 10,000 votes.

For a party that controls the civil service commission, the teaching service, the judicial service, all the markets in Lagos, the motor parks in Lagos, yet they won governorship election with less than 1 million votes in a state with over 7 million registered voters, it simply shows Lagosians have rejected them.

Lagos residents are beginning to realise the fact that we cannot continue to source for our governorship candidate from one political party all the time and expect a different result

Then, another thing is that we will subject every aspirant to primaries on a level playing field to test strength. Giving people a platform and opportunity to express their aspirations is the beauty of democracy.

We will ensure credible primaries and be united as a party after the primaries to face the common enemy. Credible primary elections will make every contestant support whoever emerges.

If we are able to do that this time around in a very less acrimonious way, and we are able to come together after primaries to face APC, the result will be different.

You contested for the governorship in 2011 and you lost to Fashola, what went wrong?

In 2011, the presidency compromised Lagos for selfish reasons and this affected our performance. That also marks the worst election ever in the Southwest.

Today we have a party that is really ready to win Lagos. Now we have good managers that are really ready to do well,

It has also become clearer to the people that Lagos state had not been making progress commensurate with the available resources because the state had been ruled by the same party and actors since 1999.

In the last 23 years or 24 years, what does Lagos have to show for it? Happenings in the state and turnout during elections showed that residents were already tired of the ruling party.

They cannot find anything tangibly done for the people with the type of resources available in the state.

Some states that didn’t have up to 10 percent were taking more giant strides in the area of infrastructure, education, healthcare and empowerment, and scholarship to indigents than Lagos state.

We are changing the narrative.

How sure are you about getting the party’s ticket?

I am sure of getting the ticket of the party at the primary should there be a level playing field where party delegates are given free hands to choose who flys the flag of the party. We will slug it out and I am confident that I am going to win the ticket.

What are you going to do differently if elected the governor of Lagos state?

If elected Lagos governor by 2023, we will run Lagos on policies, processes, and consultation with the people and not on the whims and caprices of some people.

I will prioritise the engagement of the people on how to meet their needs using different approaches. We will run a government with people-oriented policies to solve the problem

Our government will be people-oriented. It is going to be based on policies that people will see. The policies will be driven by the people and focus on solving the problem of the majority.

What is your response to the statement credited to your party’s former publicity secretary that PDP is ready to give Sanwo-Olu ticket if he needed one to re-contest?

The PDP is not a dumping ground for APC rejects. First of all, Gani Taofik doesn’t have the mandate to speak on behalf of the party or to woo people for the party.

Although, anybody is free to join the party, the PDP is not specifically looking for people to come and be its candidate for any elective office within the party. There are people within the PDP that have antecedents, the pedigree, and are qualified to seek a political office.

The PDP is not desperately looking for people to join its ranks. However, people are free to join the party as there is a level playing field for everybody.