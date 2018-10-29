Lai: Buhari has kept campaign promises, deserves second term

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed has assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has performed well on most of its campaign promises and therefore, deserves a re-election in the forth-coming 2019 presidential elections.

Lai who stated this when he made an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics insisted that the president has rebranded governance and has put the country on the path of sustainable growth and development, among other things.

He said, “He has re-branded governance, he has put the country on the path of sustainable growth and development, he is rebuilding infrastructure, implementing what can be described as the most ambitious social investment programme in the history of the nation, he is ensuring that a few fat cats do not loot the national resources, at the same time, he is ensuring that Nigeria is self-sufficient in many areas especially in food production.

“Above all, he has brought honour and respect back to the country and at the same time, fighting all forms of insecurity.

“We have put in place certain measures that have made it difficult for those who want to loo our resources to do so”.

Mr Mohammed further stated that the anti-corruption war which was one of the three cardinal objectives of the government has been well executed.

He cited some cases, noting that investigations are still ongoing and appropriate actions will be taken eventually.

“In the case of the NHIS, Dr Usman Yusuf, the matter is being handled at the highest level.

“The government is on top the matter and in a very short while, we are going to find a resolution to it.

“The issue of Babachir, of course, he was fired. Not that alone, he is being investigated by the appropriate agencies. We are not going to micro-manage,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.