Lai Mohammed may visit Leah’s parents today

There are indications that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, will lead a federal government’s delegation on a visit to the parents of the only Dapchi school girl, Leah.

Leah was one of the Dapchi girls abducted by the insurgents on the 19th of February 2018.

While others were released, she was held back by the insurgents on account of her decision not renounce her faith, as a condition for her release.

The father, Nathaniel Sharibu, confirmed to Blueprint that, though he was yet to be contacted, but security sources told his wife of the minister’s visit.

This is the first time the federal government delegation is visiting the parents officially, despite visiting the state consecutively.

Some days ago, there were speculations that Leah had been released at Jos.

But when his father was contacted, he confirmed to our reporter that it was a false information.

Though the reason for the minister’s visit was not disclosed, it may not be unconnected with the to reassure them on their daughter’s safety and possible release.

Meanwhile, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has decimated a Boko Haram Terrorist Training Camp in Malkonory, and also destroyed their operational vehicle near Tumbun Rego in Northern Borno state.

The attack on the training camp was undertaken today, 11 October 2018, on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that several structures, cleverly camouflaged under thick vegetation in the settlement, were being used to harbour and train the insurgents .

A statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, subsequently confirmed features such as training dummies and trenches along with a large number of adult males within the camp.

“Consequently, the ATF detailed NAF Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the camp in successive strikes resulting in the destruction of many of the structures, which were seen to be engulfed in flames, as well as the neutralization of several BHTs.

The few surviving BHTs were mopped-up in subsequent follow-on attacks.

“Similarly, following Intelligence reports indicating the presence of BHT vehicles on the move around Matari Village along the MeteleKangarawa-Tumbun Rego axis on 9 October 2018, a NAF ISR platform was detailed to reconnoitre the area and subsequently spotted one of the BHT vehicles, a gun truck, along the road heading towards Tumbun Rego,” he said.

