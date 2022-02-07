Lai slams N100bn suit against online medium

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed has sued an online publication, Pointblank News, before an Abuja High court over alleged libel.

In a copy of the Writ of Summon obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the minister is seeking the sum of N50 billion aggravated and exemplary damages for alleged libel from the defendants.

As contained in the court paper, the minister also asked the court to award another N50 billion general damages against the defendants for alleged libelous publications against him.

The defendants to the suit are Johnson Ude, publisher of the online media and Uduma Mba, the Editor of the medium.

In the summon, the minister said the defendants exclusively published and widely circulated stories in their medium alleging his involvement in a purported N10 billion fraud scandal.

“The defendants made a publication described as ‘Exclusive Pointblanknews.com investigations’ and written under the very bold banner and title: ‘Lai Mohammed in N10 billion Fraud Scandal as ICPC swoops on NBC” which was published on Aug. 3, 2021.

“They published another one tagged as ‘Lai Mohammed, NBC head for showdown over N10 billion Fraud, Minister in Hot Deal with Interpol Most Wanted” publishes on Aug. 11, 2021″

The minister contended that the said publication by the defendants against him “is untrue, malicious, unfounded and wicked.”

The suit is yet to be assigned to a judge and no date has been fixed for mention.

(NAN)