LaLiga file complaints against PSG, Manchester City to UEFA

LaLiga have filed a complaint to Uefa against Paris St Germain and Manchester City over alleged Financial Fair Play violations, the Spanish professional soccer league announced.

The organisation said it would take “further legal action to the European Union, France and Switzerland” justice systems as it understands that “these clubs are continually breaching the current regulations” of financial fair play.

LaLiga said it lodged the complaint against Manchester City to UEFA in April before filing the one against PSG last week.

